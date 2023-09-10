2 YouTubers held for ‘extorting’ money from depot holder

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

The Karnal police have arrested two YouTubers for allegedly running an extortion racket. They were arrested for demanding money from a ration depot holder by threatening to get his depot licence cancelled or get a false case registered against him.

The accused have been identified as Azad Sharma and Sanjay Raina, local residents, and both used to run different social media news platforms, said Nayab Singh, DSP (Traffic).

Both were produced in the court, which sent Azad to two-day police remand and Raina to three-day police remand, he added.

Depot holder Vipin Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Puram, filed a complaint with the police against both accused, who had been extorting money from him for the past two years.

They had already taken Rs 1.80 lakh from him and were demanding Rs 50,000 more from him. Of which, Rs 25,000 had been handed over to them on Friday afternoon and Rs 25,000 were to be handed over to them on Friday evening.

On his complaint, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan formed a special team led by Civil Lines SHO Baljeet Singh. A duty magistrate was also appointed by the DC. Azad was arrested while accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant late on Friday evening, and thereafter Raina was arrested from Sector 13. The cash and a scooter were seized from Azad, the DSP said.

“We have registered a case against Azad and Raina under Sections 419, 384, 389 and 34 of the IPC,” said the DSP.

He said that in the preliminary investigation, both accused said that they used to extort people by threatening them and implicating them in false cases. Several cases of the SC/ST Act, eve-teasing and IT Act have been registered against Azad. The DSP said that many persons were involved in this nexus and they would be nabbed soon.

