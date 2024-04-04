 2-yr-old dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram, father blames authorities for negligence : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 2-yr-old dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram, father blames authorities for negligence

2-yr-old dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram, father blames authorities for negligence

The incident took place in Sihi village when Pradeep Kumar was playing near the tea stall of his father

2-yr-old dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram, father blames authorities for negligence

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



PTI

Gurugram, April 4

A two-year-old child died after falling into a manhole in the Sector 37 area here, with his father alleging that the authorities had left it open, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sihi village on Wednesday evening when Pradeep Kumar was playing near the tea stall of his father Bhagat Kumar, SHO Satyawan said.

“My son was playing near my tea stall and fell into the manhole. When we started searching for him, he was found lying in the sewer,” Kumar said in his complaint.

“The police team was called, who pulled my son out from the sewer and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

Kumar alleged that his son died due to the authorities' negligence, the SHO said. “My son died due to negligence of the department concerned,” he said in the complaint.

Kumar, a native of Nepal has been living in the village with his family from the past two years and runs a tea stall, according to the SHO.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigating), and 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons at the Sector 37 police station on Thursday, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the boy's kin after postmortem and further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

#Gurugram


