2 yrs on, govt college runs from temple building in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 4

Even after two years of its inauguration, Government College in Nigdhu village, does not have its own campus and regular staff. It is still being run from a temple building. Enthusiastic to continue their higher study within their vicinity, 154 students, most of them girls, have enrolled themselves but their future relies on the staff members sent on a rotation basis as the government cannot provide regular staff at the college.

The gram panchayat of the village has also shown its support by leasing out 9.5 acres in the name of college for 33 years. However, the design of the building is yet to be finalised by the government.

After the announcement by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the department started Government College in Nigdhu village, situated on the border of three districts –Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal, but still, the students are struggling to get basic facilities and quality education. The college, which offers BA and BCom courses, does not have regular staff.

All 17 sanctioned posts of teaching staff and 15 of non-teaching ones are lying vacant. At present, only one teaching and two non-teaching staff on deputation, are handling the college. The Principal of the Government College for Women has been given the drawing and disbursing (DD) power. The students of the college are facing a lot of difficulties due to the lack of teachers and infrastructure.

The villagers have raised their grievances to the authorities several times, but no action has been taken so far. The villagers have urged the government to expedite the process of construction and recruitment and fulfil the promises made to them.

“The government needs to take urgent steps to improve the situation and ensure that the students get the best possible education and opportunities. The authorities should appoint regular staff so that the studies of students, who have just one option in the vicinity, does not suffer,” said Arsh Gumbar, a member of the village panchayat.

Vinay Kumar, a resident, urged the government to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities for the rural students. Many girls have to go to the district headquarters for further studies in the absence of teachers and infrastructure.

Officiating Principal Subhash Sharma said he took over the charge of the college on December 26. After reviewing the situation, he raised the demand of teaching and non-teaching staff with the higher authorities. Dr Vikas Atri, District Higher Education Officer (DHEO), said he would make efforts to provide teachers whenever the classes start after the examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal