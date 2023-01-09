20 acres of Army land required to expand Ambala Civil Hospital

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, January 8
To decongest the existing buildings of the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment and for its further expansion, the Health Department requires nearly 20-acre, belonging to the defence forces, adjacent to the hospital.
As per the information, a spinal injury centre, hostel for attendants of cancer patients, administrative block, open heart surgery centre and several other healthcare facilities are proposed to be built at the Civil Hospital, but the hospital is facing acute shortage of space.
An official said, “The existing building is already facing a space crunch and different projects have been proposed here to improve the healthcare facilities for which the expansion of the Civil Hospital is required. The hospital is surrounded by roads from two sides, then there is a private land and defence land adjacent to the hospital. So, it was decided to raise the demand for defence land for the expansion of the Civil Hospital.”
According to sources, an extension building of the Civil Hospital, at a cost of Rs 77.44 crore, was already under construction, but the project got delayed. The project started in August 2019 and was to be completed in two years. The Health Department had planned to shift at least 100 beds, a couple of OPDs, besides offices to the extension building due to the space crunch at the existing building. Meanwhile, a new 50-bedded critical care block for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, infectious diseases, an ICU and a dialysis centre was also sanctioned under a Central Government scheme.
DC Dr Priyanka Soni said, “We visited the site recently with the officials of the military, defence estate, Health Department, municipal council, and the Cantonment Board, Ambala, to resolve the inter-departmental issues.”
