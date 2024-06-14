20-bed de-addiction centre started at Yamunanagar hospital

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 13

The Health Department has started a de-addiction centre at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital (MLDCH), Yamunanagar, where patients will be treated with the help of counselling and medicines.

Room for meditation, entertainment Different wards have been designated for males, female and adolescents at the de-addiction centre

A room for meditation, yoga and entertainment has also been facilitated for the patients at the centre

The centre was inaugurated by MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora

As many as 20 beds have been arranged in the centre. There are different wards for males, females and adolescents.

A doctor’s duty room, counselling room and a room for meditation, yoga and entertainment of patients along with drinking water and separate toilets have also been arranged in the centre.

This centre was inaugurated by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora on Wednesday.

“Drug addiction is a curse for the society and any kind of addiction affects the whole family of the addict. Therefore, everyone should protect themselves and their family members from drug addiction and if any person is addicted then they should take consultation from doctors,” he said.

Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar, Dr Manjeet Singh said Dr Naveen Sharma (psychiatrist) had been appointed as the nodal officer of this centre.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Divya Mangla said a drug de-addiction camp was organised at the hospital, under which patients were brought by police, NGO and by the parents.

“During the camp, the patient is given complete counselling by trained counsellors, health workers and doctors and if necessary, treatment is initiated with medicines,” said Dr Divya Mangla. She said that the de-addiction programme was provided free of cost by the hospital.

“Keeping in mind the safety of psychiatric patients, a provision of iron grills has also been made on the windows and doors of the centre. Because, some psychiatric patients have suicidal tendencies and drug addicts try to escape from the hospital. Therefore, for the safety of such patients, grills have been installed at the centre,” said Dr Divya Mangla.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar