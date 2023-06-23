20 HCS-rank officials to deal with flooded roads

Gurugram, June 22
To deal with the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season, the district administration has identified 112 spots in the district which will be monitored by HCS-rank officials. These officers will be responsible for the issues arising out of waterlogging, including traffic jams. The NHAI has also been asked to put in place extra pumps for quickly draining rainwater out of the highway.
DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday inspected the drainage management on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, in other parts of the city and also Manesar. After visiting the waterlogging spots along with officials, 112 such sites were identified. Following a meeting, it was decided that the waterlogging spots would be monitored by HCS-rank officials.
“As many as 20 officers have been appointed as nodal officers and each has been assigned a minimum of five waterlogging spots,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...