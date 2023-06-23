20 HCS-rank officials to deal with flooded roads

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 22

To deal with the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season, the district administration has identified 112 spots in the district which will be monitored by HCS-rank officials. These officers will be responsible for the issues arising out of waterlogging, including traffic jams. The NHAI has also been asked to put in place extra pumps for quickly draining rainwater out of the highway.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday inspected the drainage management on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, in other parts of the city and also Manesar. After visiting the waterlogging spots along with officials, 112 such sites were identified. Following a meeting, it was decided that the waterlogging spots would be monitored by HCS-rank officials.

“As many as 20 officers have been appointed as nodal officers and each has been assigned a minimum of five waterlogging spots,” he said.