20 held for ‘gambling’ at farmhouse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 21

At least 20 people were arrested for allegedly gambling at a farmhouse near Pavta Mohatabad village in Faridabad, police said on Thursday. Rs 4.20 lakh in cash and four pairs of playing cards were recovered from the spot, they said.

According to the police, a joint team of crime branches of border and Sector 17 raided the farmhouse, Aravali Fantasia, on Wednesday night after getting information that some people were gambling and drinking alcohol there.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said when crime branch teams reached the farmhouse, they found that the people were drinking alcohol and playing cards.

All the accused were arrested from the spot, he said. An FIR was registered at Dhauj police station and criminal records of the accused were being investigated.

