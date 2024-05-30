20 Karnal Municipal Corporation teams to go door to door to help citizens self-certify property IDs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 29

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has constituted 20 teams to aid citizens in self-certifying their property IDs within its jurisdiction. These team members will carry out a door-to-door drive in the designated wards to get all properties self-certified.

Giving details, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar said each team has been directed to self-certify a minimum of 50 properties daily and employees have been asked to prioritise this task.

He also urged residents of the city to cooperate with the municipal corporation employees to self-certify their property IDs.

“So far, 27,989 property IDs have been self-certified and the remaining would be done at the earliest,” he added.

Kumar said that self-certification of all property IDs was necessary and also in the best interest of citizens. After a property ID is self-certified, only the owner can access the data of the property as it becomes locked. Therefore, decreasing the risk of anybody tampering or viewing it.

“Citizens can self-certify their property IDs on their own by visiting the online NDC portal (property.ulbharyana.gov.in). If a person is already registered on the site, they can press the okay button, or click on new registration and enter their details, for a new applicant. After that, log in with your registered mobile number and search for the property ID in the search bar. Then go to the description of the property and check it, and click on either yes or no. After reading it carefully, if all the data is correct, select yes. Select all the information and enter the family identification card or Aadhaar Number and submit, after which the property ID will be self-certified,” he said.

He also said that if there was any error in the property ID data, the property owner could file a complaint along with necessary documents such as the property’s registry and Aadhaar Card Number.

