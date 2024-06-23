20 km stretch of Shadipur-Khajuri road to be repaired

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, June 22
The construction work of Yamunanagar-Jathlana-Karnal road, which had been lying in a very bad condition for a long time, is expected to be started soon in the area falling under Yamunanagar district.
The government has floated a tender and the process of allotment of work is under progress. “A 20.30 km stretch of Yamunanagar-Jathlana-Karnal road will be constructed upto Rao village in Yamunanagar district. This stretch will be made of cement concrete (CC). The tender has been floated for this stretch of the road and allotment of work is under progress. Construction work will be started soon after allotment of the work,” said Vishal Kumar, Junior Engineer of the Public Works Department, Yamunanagar. The construction work is expected to be started in July. With the construction of this dilapidated road, the traffic movement will get streamlined and it will also reduce road accidents.
Former minister and BJP leader Karan Dev Kamboj had raised the issue of this damaged road before the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January this year who had accepted his demand. With the construction of this road, popularly known as Shadipur-Khajuri road, thousands of people of the area will get rid of the bad condition of this stretch.
“The condition of this road is very bad as big potholes have developed on the road falling in Yamunanagar district. It is difficult to drive vehicles. Every day, people are becoming victims of accidents,” said Arun Kumar of Jathlana village.
