20 more Faridabad properties sealed for non-payment of house tax

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

In its ongoing drive against property tax defaulters, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) today sealed 20 properties. These defaulters owed Rs 52.84 lakh to the civic body.

The authorities have announced that the drive would continue till the end of the current financial period. The total pending amount of the property tax in the city is around Rs 170 crore.

The properties, both private and commercial, were sealed at NIT Zone-2 and Zone-1 in the old Faridabad area, said an MC official. All defaulters were issued a notice prior to the sealing action as per the norms, he said.

Claiming the drive was focused on the recovery of taxes from major defaulters, he said properties that have failed to clear dues worth Rs 50,000 or more were being sealed. The number of such defaulters is over 6,000, it is reported.

The total recovered property tax in the current financial period is around Rs 65 crore. The recovery target till March 31 has been kept around Rs 90 crore, it is reported.

“The drive aims to recover maximum pending dues,” said a senior MC official. The MC has sealed around 100 units since January 1.