20 more farm fires reported in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 1

Despite incentive for crop residue management, paddy farmers continue to burn stubble in the district. With 20 more cases of stubble-burning reported in the last two days, the cases have jumped to 34 in Kurukshetra.

As per the Agriculture Department, 38 active fire locations — 16 by HARSAC and 22 by field staff of the department — were reported, of which 34 were confirmed. The department had imposed an environment compensation charge (ECC) of Rs 87,500 on the farmers and Rs 80,000 has been collected.

This year, around 2.71 lakh acres is under non-basmati crop. Crop in 76,107 acres has been harvested, while over 23,000 acres is under basmati varieties. Of this, 5,452 acres has been harvested.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said: “Officials and employees of the Agriculture Department have been directed to remain in fields from 11 am to 5 pm and keep a watch on farmers who set stubble on fire. The government is providing an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble, and they must avail of the benefit.”

