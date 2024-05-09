20 new power substations to be set up in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 8

In a bid to enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity distribution, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Karnal, is going to install 20 new 33-KV substations across the district. The higher authorities have given the permission to install these and the work is targeted to be completed by 2026-27. The work to install these is expected to commence in the coming months.

Aim of project The UHBVN aims to optimise the distribution network, minimise transmission losses and improve voltage regulation, ultimately enhancing the overall reliability of the power supply. — Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer, UHBVN, Karnal circle

The authorities said that this step would address the increasing demand for electricity and ensure a smooth supply to consumers.

As per sources, the decision comes amid the growing need to strengthen infrastructure to support the increasing requirement of power driven by urbanisation, industrialisation and technological advancements. The sources claimed that it would reduce the overloading issues on existing networks and mitigate the risk of blackouts or voltage fluctuations.

Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer (SE) of the UHBVN, Karnal circle, highlighted the significance of the new step and said, “The addition of 20 new 33-KV substations will enhance the quality of power distribution services in the district as these substations will play a crucial role in strengthening the backbone of the power infrastructure. It will further ensure uninterrupted power supply to our consumers.”

The proposed locations for the new substations have been identified based on factors such load density and projected demand growth. These locations include Balu, Nissing, Taraori, Samanabahu, Amargarh in Nilokheri block, Sambhli, Begampur, Chaura, Chirao Mor, Mor Majra, Bassi, Bhadson, Indri, Shiv Colony in Karnal city, Kachwa, NDRI, Ruksana, Raison and Narukheri, he said.

He said that the UHBVN aimed to optimise the distribution network, minimise transmission losses and improve voltage regulation, ultimately enhancing the overall reliability of the power supply.

He said the capacity of 28 substations had been increased, while the work ob 13 substations of 33KV was underway. “These works will boost the infrastructure and meet the needs of consumers,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal