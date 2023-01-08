20% rise in road mishaps in Faridabad district

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 7

Faridabad district recorded 253 deaths in road accidents last year. With a rise of 19.9 per cent in comparison to 2021, the figure is the highest in the past three years.

The rise in deaths in road mishaps in the district in 2022 has almost been one-fifth of the total 211 deaths recorded in 2021, according to sources in the Traffic Police.

The number of accidents in 2021 was 505, which rose to 589 in 2022, recording a hike of 16.63 per cent.

With an average of 40 accidents each month, the average number of deaths per month comes out to be 21 in the past 12 months. On an average, 37 persons suffered injuries in road mishaps each month. At 28, maximum number of accident deaths took place in June. July recorded 67 accidents, highest in a month, according to Traffic Police officials.

Though there has been an increase in dark spots and accident-prone spots, the number of accidents on roads other than National Highway-19 and KGP Expressway has been a cause for concern for the authorities, as 453 out of the total 589 accidents took place on the internal and link roads, leading to death of 167 persons. The number of accidents and deaths on the National Highway and KGP Expressway has been 136 and 86, respectively. Comparatively, the number of accidents on internal roads in 2021 was 386, in which 150 commuters had lost their lives.

Blaming it on poor regulation of traffic norms, inadequate safety measures, improper lighting and rampant violation of rules, including rash and drunken driving and jaywalking, SK Sharma, coordinator of NGO Road Safety Organisation, said more cops and cameras needed to be placed at sensitive points.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the police department, said efforts were on to enhance the safety of commuters.

