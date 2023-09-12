20 structures razed

Karnal, September 11
The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Monday demolished around 20 illegal structures at Valmiki Basti, Sector12 (II), in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It has served notices to the remaining 20 persons to vacate the structures, otherwise, they would also be demolished in a week. Earlier, in July, a similar drive was carried out by the HSVP.
Anupama Sangwan, Estate Officer, HSVP, said the demolition drive was carried out in compliance with the directions of the High Court. “We have demolished around 20 structures and a similar number of persons has been warned to vacate the structures in a week, otherwise they will also be razed,” she added.
