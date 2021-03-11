20-year jail for kidnapping, molestation

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 17

A fast track court in Jagadhri sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl, on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by the mother of the victim on July 4, 2021 at the City police station where a case was registered against the accused, Neeraj Kumar, resident of Ashok Vihar Colony, under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC. “My daughter left for her tuition class around 9 am and did not return in the evening”, the complainant said.

On July 6, 2021, with the help of the phone location, the police found the girl in one of the labour quarters near Bilaspur town.

On July 7, 2021, under Section 164 of the CrPC, the minor was made to record her statement before a court and Section 4 of the POCSO Act was added in the FIR. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 upon the convict, failure to which will extend his imprisonment by one year.