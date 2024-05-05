20-year-old dies by suicide in ANM hostel

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

A 20-year-old girl student, who was enrolled in the auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) course, allegedly died by suicide in the ANM Training Centre Hostel in the Sector 31 area here.

Her body was found hanging in a hostel room in the wee hours of Friday, and the police were called. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ritu, a resident of Akabar Natol village in Palwal district.

The police took the body into custody. While the team was carrying it to the mortuary, the family members of the deceased and some workers of Bhim Sena staged a protest.

The protesters claimed that the girl, who belonged to a scheduled caste, was killed over casteism.

The family of the deceased had alleged that some persons had hurled caste slurs at the student and upset over this, she was forced to take the extreme step. However, later, the family backtracked the allegation and the police handed over the body to kin after postmortem on Saturday.

“The postmortem examination revealed hanging as the cause behind the girl’s death. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. It is a case of suicide but no suicide note was found in the room of the deceased. Further probe is underway,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of the Sector 40 police station.

