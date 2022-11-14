20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, November 13
A fast-track special court in Jagadhri here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for abducting, sexually abusing and marrying a minor girl.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on convict Ikhlas Mohammad (23) of Mamliwala village in Yamunanagar district.
As per the judgment of the court delivered on November 10, Ikhlas was convicted for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 366, 376(2)(n), 506, 201, 468, 471, 420 of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO Act.
On the complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered against Ikhlas Mohammad at the Bilaspur police station on August 30, 2020.
