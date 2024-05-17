20-yr RI to man for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 16

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Guldev Kumar Tandon said that the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.17 lakh on the convict Jaspal Singh alias Jassi (28). He said that in default of payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two years.

