20-yr RI to man for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, May 16
The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court), Yamunanagar, has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
Special Public Prosecutor Guldev Kumar Tandon said that the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.17 lakh on the convict Jaspal Singh alias Jassi (28). He said that in default of payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday