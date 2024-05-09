200 bags of illegal agriculture grade urea from Uttar Pradesh seized in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 8

The Yamunanagar district police have seized 200 illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from Kalanaur village of Yamunanagar district.

The said consignment of the urea was brought from Uttar Pradesh in a tractor-trailer and was to be supplied to plywood factories of the district.

Several plywood factories use subsidised agriculture grade urea to prepare glue (an adhesive) as the rates of the technical grade urea are very high.

However, these factories are only supposed to use technical grade urea and other chemicals to prepare glue.

In his complaint to the police, Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Agro) of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, said he was informed by the police that they had caught a tractor-trailer loaded with agriculture grade urea at 7 pm on May 6.

Driver Akil of Samaspur village in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Ravinder of Kutabpur village in Saharanpur were arrested. The accused failed to produce a bill of the urea bags.

The authorities of the agriculture department took samples from the bags to send them for laboratory examination.

On the complaint of Pandey, a case was registered against Akil and Ravinder under Sections 5, 6, 25, 28, 35 of the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, and Sections 3, 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 420 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on May 6.

The complainant told the police that they were apprehensive that the said consignment of the urea would be supplied to plywood factories.

Pramod Kumar, incharge of the Kalanaur police post, Yamunanagar, said the accused were produced before a court yesterday and the court sent them to judicial custody.

#Agriculture #Uttar Pradesh #Yamunanagar