200 papers presented at Rohtak UHS conclave

Rohtak, March 14

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, organised its second research conclave on Thursday.

The conclave was inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Jodpe, president, Public Health Foundation of India, Dr Vishnu Vardhana Rao, executive director, National Institute of Medical Statistics (ICMR) and Dr Sapna Desai, senior fellow of Population Council Institute, New Delhi.

The UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, welcomed the participants and expressed gratitude to the state government for providing a sizeable budget for promoting research.

Dr Sajay Jodpe, who was the chief guest, delivered a lecture on ‘Deciphering and applying research evidence in public health decision making’.

Dr Sapna Desai delivered a lecture on ‘Never stop asking what: Reframing research to address puzzles in public health’. Dr Vishnu Vardhana Rao delivered a lecture on the importance of bio-statistics in health research. He underlined the significance of correct figures and also talked about the obstacles that arose during research and how to deal with them. The dean of research and development cell at the UHS, Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, said the research conclave would greatly enhance the knowledge of the medical faculty and students from the entire state.

The conclave organiser, Dr Pushpa Dahiya, said nearly 700 participants registered for today’s conclave and around 200 research papers were presented.

The first prize for the best research paper among the faculty members was bagged by Dr Meetu from Mewat Medical College, while Dr Ruchi from Rohtak, PGIDS, won the second prize and Dr Garima from Rohtak, PGIMS, got the third prize.

