 200 societies along Dwarka e-way suffer at the hands of tanker mafia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 200 societies along Dwarka e-way suffer at the hands of tanker mafia

200 societies along Dwarka e-way suffer at the hands of tanker mafia

Miscreants damage pipeline after people refuse to pay ‘protection money’

200 societies along Dwarka e-way suffer at the hands of tanker mafia

Water spouts from the damaged pipeline of Emaar Imperial Gardens, Sector 102, Gurugram. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 26

Tanker mafia has allegedly damaged water pipeline of a residential society — Emaar Imperial Gardens, Sector 102, Gurugram — as its members failed to pay them “protection money”.

GMDA passes the buck

  • Many residential societies in Gurugram had been dependent on water tankers to meet their needs for around a decade.
  • When Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) expanded its water supply network, these tanker providers went out of business. So, they began asking residents for money to ensure the “safety of pipelines”.
  • Residents of multiple societies said they had written to the GMDA to file a police complaint, but the GMDA hasn’t filed any complaint, highlighting that the society’s pipeline was the responsibility of the developer and not the GMDA.

The incident highlights the plight of residents amid the growing menace of tanker mafia in New Gurugram. It is learnt that people living in around 200 residential societies located along the Dwarka Expressway were being forced to pay “protection money” to the water mafia or buy tankers from them at exorbitant prices.

The RWA has spent around Rs 10 lakh in three months for repairing the pipeline and buying potable water through tankers. — Sunil Sareen, deputy convener, Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association

Residents of the Emaar Imperial Gardens society said they were asked to pay Rs 50,000 to the tanker mafia, failing which their pipeline was damaged.

Many residential societies in the city had been dependent on water tankers to meet their daily requirements for around a decade.

When Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) expanded its water supply network, these tanker providers went out of business. So, they began asking residents for money to ensure the “safety of the pipelines in the area”.

Residents of Emaar Imperial Gardens society in Sector 102 woke up to a rude shock as their taps ran dry. Upon enquiry, they found out that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) master pipeline was axed at multiple points.

They alleged that water suppliers had demanded Rs 50,000 from them a few days ago. The suppliers were coercing residents to pay the amount or purchase tankers at an exorbitant rate of Rs 5,000 for a 5,000-litre tanker, they added.

Residents have filed a complaint with the police, but a formal case was yet to be registered. Senior police officers said they had inspected the spot where pipeline was damaged and had decided to deploy a patrol team to prevent untoward incidents.

“The societies are not keen on filing an FIR in this regard, but we will investigate the matter on our own,” said official spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Sunil Sareen, the deputy convener of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), said the pipeline was being damaged frequently.

He said, “A complaint was already lodged with the Dhankot police station, but to no avail. These miscreants or local goons have been demanding protection money, which we refused.”

“The resident welfare association (RWA) has spent around Rs 10 lakh in the past three months for repairing the pipeline and buying potable water through tankers. We also engaged a contractor to put soil on the new pipelines to prevent sabotage,” said Sareen, who is also a former RWA president of the Emaar Imperial Gardens society.

Residents of multiple societies said they had written to the GMDA to file a police complaint in this matter, but the GMDA has not filed any complaint in this regard, highlighting that the society’s pipeline was the responsibility of the developer and not the GMDA.

Yashesh Yadav, president of the Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, said they were planning to meet the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to file a complaint.

“The goons are local residents and we want to organise a meeting to resolve this issue at the earliest. More than 200 residential societies have been impacted by the menace of tanker mafia. Besides, we have been left with no option but to pay money to get potable water,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

7
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

8
Diaspora

Indian-American couple sentenced to prison for forcing relative to work at gas station

9
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

10
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Om re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...

PM praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

PM Narendra Modi praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon