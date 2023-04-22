202 polluting units shut in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 21

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has taken action against 202 units in Faridabad that were found to be violating pollution norms since January 1, 2021. However, compliance reports from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, regarding the implementation of the closure order are awaited.

The HSPCB has written to both the departments, seeking details of the ownership of 112 units in the Faridabad region that were inspected by the Special Environment Surveillance Task Force (SESTF) and found to be violating the norms. Of the 112 units sealed, around 68 were unnamed, as there was no nameplate on their premises.

As many as 36 units fall in the red category, with the pollution index score of 60 and above, and the remaining belong to the orange category, with the score ranging between 41 and 59.

Dyeing and electroplating units are among those that have been closed. As many as 36 units fall in the red category, with the pollution index score of 60 and above, and the remaining belong to the orange category, with the score ranging between 41 and 59, according to the categorisation by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The compliance report regarding the disconnection of the power and water supply in around three-fourths of the 90 units sealed in the Ballabgarh region is also awaited. Many of the inspected units continue operations due to the non-disconnection of the power supply.

Smita Kanodia, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said action was taken against the offending units as per the provisions, and compliance reports from various departments were sought after the issuance of the closure orders.

The HSPCB's regional offices in Faridabad and Ballabgarh have written to the DHBVN and MC to submit the compliance report immediately. The SESTF, which comprises officials of the MC, HSPCB, and the police and electricity departments, is authorised to take action against the polluting units in response to complaints lodged on the National Mission for Clean Ganga portal.