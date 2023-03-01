 2022 Haryana weapon seizure: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 3 Babbar Khalsa International operatives : The Tribune India

2022 Haryana weapon seizure: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 3 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Three IEDs, a pistol, two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.30 lakh were seized from accused

The accused were travelling in a car that had been modified to keep the IEDs, pistol and ammunition in a specially designed cavity. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 1

The NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three operatives of the banned Babbar Khalsa International in a case related to seizure of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices in Haryana last year, an official said.

The chargesheet against Akash alias 'Akashdeep', Sukhbir Singh alias 'Jashan' and Jarmalpreet was filed before a special court in Panchkula under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case on May 24 last year from the Haryana Police and had filed its first chargesheet against six accused persons, including "designated terrorist" Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias 'Rinda', on October 31 last year.

Initially the case was registered at the Madhuban police station in Haryana, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Sandhu, who had joined hands with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group, was the mastermind behind smuggling of arms and explosives to carry out terror attacks in the country.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.30 lakh were seized from Gurpreet Singh alias 'Gopi', Amandeep Singh alias 'Deepa', Parminder Singh alias 'Pinder' and Bhupinder Singh when they were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver the consignment on Sandhu's directions. They were intercepted by police at the Bastara toll plaza.

The accused were travelling in a car that had been modified to keep the IEDs, pistol and ammunition in a specially designed cavity.

"Investigations into the case have revealed that Akash, Sukhbeer and Jarmalpreet were in touch with terrorist Rinda and are close associates of the persons arrested at the Bastara Toll Plaza. They had also retrieved the consignment of arms, ammunition and explosives sent by Rinda from across the border via drones," the spokesperson said.  

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

