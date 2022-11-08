2023 Kuznets Prize awarded

Sonepat: Dr Anisha Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Ashoka University (AU) and former AU student Garima Rastogi, pursuing MPhil Economics at Oxford University, have been awarded 2023 Kuznets Prize for their research paper, titled, “Unwanted daughters: The unintended consequences of a ban on sex-selective abortions on the educational attainment of women.” The study was released in the Journal of Population Economics this year. The prize will be presented during an online event, GLO Global Conference, on December 1.