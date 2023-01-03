20K cyber fraud plaints registered in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 2

The cyber crime cell of the Gurugram police received more than 20,000 complaints of online frauds in the last year. The local police claimed that it resolved cases worth Rs 4.50 crores of the victims of cyber fraud during the past year.

In an official statement, the police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said while taking action against cyber crimes, the police teams in Gurguram had returned an amount of Rs 4.50 crores to the bank accounts of the victims of cyber frauds in the past year. Last year, 9,459 complaints were received from the portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Victims of a cyber fraud should dial 1,930 or file a complaint at the cybercrime police station of the local area,” said Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner.