21 development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore on track

Chandigarh, September 18
Following a review meeting of development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore here today, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal disclosed that work on 21 projects in 13 departments, costing Rs 8076.93 crore, was progressing on time. Three projects of the Urban Local Bodies Department, costing Rs 455.14 crore, have been completed.
The Chief Secretary said the projects were progressing on schedule included five projects within the Urban Local Bodies(ULB) sector, four projects each in the Town and Country Planning as well as the Public Works (B&R) and Architecture sectors, and two projects dedicated to the agriculture and farmer welfare sector and one project each in the animal husbandry and dairying, cooperation, industries and commerce, irrigation & water resources, medical education and research, and public health engineering sectors.
The three projects of ULB namely Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme in Panipat under AMRUT, sewerage system in civic amenities and infrastructure deficient areas in Panipat and sewerage system in civic amenities and infrastructure deficient areas in Palwal have been complete. He reviewed the progress of 82 projects costing Rs 54,836.39 crore and gave necessary directions to the officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...