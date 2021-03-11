Haryana Government transfers 21 HCS officers

Chandigarh, May 8
The Haryana Government today transferred one IAS and 21 HCS officers.
Ayush Sinha, IAS officer, who was posted as ADC, Panchkula, has been shifted as ADC and MC Commissioner, Yamunanagar.
Among HCS officers, Munish Nagapal, posted as ADC, Charkhi Dadri, has been transferred as Special Secretary (Agriculture). Mahabir Pradad, Special Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, will be new Additional Secretary (Administration), Elementary Education.
Amar Deep Dingh, Additional MC Commissioner, Faridabad, has been shifted as Additional MC Commissioner, Gurugram, while Satbir Kundu, CEO, Zila Parishad, Kurukshetra, has been given additional charge of CEO, Kurukshetra Development Board. Sushil Kumar-I, CEO, Zila Parishad, Sirsa, will be new ADC, Sirsa. Manita Malik Additional Director (Administtation), Tourism, will be new ADC, Panchkula.
Anurag Dhalia, ADC, Mahendragarh, has been shifted as ADC, Charkhi Dadri. Sushil Kumar-II, Zonal Administrator, HSAMB, Karnal, will be new SDM, Jind. Joint Director (Adminstration), Agriculture, Bijender Singh, is the new SDM, Barara. Satyawan Mann, SDM, Barara, will be new SDM, Safidon.
Sanjiv Kumar, Joint MC Commissioner, Gurugram, has been shifted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram-II. Chinar, SDM, Tohana, will be SDM, Hodal. Similatly, Wakeel Ahmed, SDM, Hodal, will be SDM Mahendragarh.
Anubhav Mehta, CEO, Kurukshetra Development Board, will be new SDM, Karnal. Braham Prakash, Joint MC Commissioner, Manesar, will be SDM, Kaithal.
Anil Doon, Joint Transport Commissioner, has been shifted as SDM, Tohana. Manav Malik, RTA, Sonepat, has been transferred as MD, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Sonepat. Sanjay Bishnoi, SDM, Narwana, will be RTA, Fatehabad.
Dinesh, SDM, Mahendragarh, has been appointed as Joint CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.
