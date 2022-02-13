21-yr-old run over by train

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 12

A 21-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a train near the Assandh road flyover today. The deceased has been identified as Monika.

She was an employee at the Aadhaar Sewa Kendra in Bishan Swaroop Colony.

According to sources, the woman was on her way to the office and was listening to songs on her earphones. As she reached under the Assandh road flyover to cross the railway lines, a train hit her and she died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the victim’s family after postmorterm examination.