214 posts sanctioned for Jhajjar Commissionerate

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 10

Taking another step towards the creation of a police commissionerate system in Jhajjar, the Department of Home has sanctioned a total of 214 posts for officials to be deputed in the district to strengthen the law and order here.

According to sources, among them, eight posts have been sanctioned for gazetted officers, 20 for ministerial staff, 41 for executive clerical cadre and 145 for general duty.

The state government had announced that a commissionerate system would be established in Jhajjar after some unidentified assailants shot dead INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathi and his close aide Jai Kishan at the Barahi level crossing in Bahadurgarh on February 25.

The Department of Home also issued a notification in this respect on Friday. Earlier, Jhajjar was part of Rohtak Police Range.

According to sources, Jhajjar has been divided into two police districts — Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh — as mentioned in the notification. Seven police stations will be in Jhajjar while the remaining six will be in Bahadurgarh and the decision regarding the CIA branches of the police is yet to be taken.

The police stations of Jhajjar, City Jhajjar, Salhavaas, Beri, Machharauli, Dujana and Industrial Modern Township (IMT) Yakubpur would be part of the Jhajjar police while the police stations in City Bahadurgarh, Sector 6, Linepar, Sadar, Badli and Aasauda would function under the Bahadurgarh police.

“Jhajjar, being located on the border of Delhi, is a sensitive district in terms of crime as criminals belonging to any gang have been found indulging in criminal activities here in the past. They flee to Delhi after committing the crime. Three of the four suspects in the INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi murder case are also the residents of Delhi,” said a police official.

He said as far as crime cases were concerned, a total 61 cases of murder, 500 of vehicle theft, 783 of other theft, cases of molestation, 47 of rape, eight of highway robbery and three of chain snatching were registered in Jhajjar district last year.

“Moreover, Bahadurgarh is an industrial town and several thousands of industrial units of various sorts run here. A large number of factory workers also work and reside here, so sufficient police force is required to maintain law and order,” the officer added.

Positions approved

Gazetted officers

Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant District Attorney

Ministerial staff:

Section Officer, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, PA, Assistant, Clerk, Senior Scale Stenographer, Junior Programmer/ Data Analyst

Executive clerical cadre:

Inspector Establishment, SI (Assistant Head Clerk), ASI (English Branch), HC (English Branch), Constable (English Branch), Sub-Inspector (Accountant), ASI (Assistant Accountant), HC (Accounts), constable (Accounts)

General duty

SI (Reader CP), ASI (Asst Reader CP/JCP), Constable (Comp operator), driver (Constable), PSO (Constable), in-charge (motor transport, clothing branch, stores, orderly branch and security), return writer, crime records officer, complaint clerk, etc.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar