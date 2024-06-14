218 plaints registered in Sirsa district in 4 days

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 13

On the fourth day of the Samadhan Shivir (grievance redressal camp) organised by the district administration, 94 people came up with their issues on Thursday. Among the grievances raised today, 23 were related to family identification cards while 16 were related to pensions.

Deputy Commissioner RK Singh directed officials of the departments concerned to resolve the citizens’ issues on priority. On the other hand, the complainants said meeting all officials at one place was helpful as it ensured a smooth, hassle-free grievance redressal process. The DC held the camp at his office in the Mini-Secretariat from 9 am to 11 am and listened to the peoples’ problems. As many as 218 issues have been registered since Monday.

During the camp, citizens brought up the issue of lack of drinking water, following which the DC issued instructions to the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, directing them to ensure that the drinking water problem in urban and rural areas is resolved on priority. He said people should receive uninterrupted power supply and an adequate supply of potable water.

Similarly, a villager raised the issue that his 100 sq yard plot had been illegally occupied, following which DC Singh directed the Chief Executive Officer of the District Municipal Committee and the Panchayat Officer to ensure that the plots allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Housing Scheme are vacated from any unauthorised occupants and handed over to the rightful beneficiaries.

