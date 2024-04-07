22 complaints on cVigil app resolved by election officials

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

Twenty-two complaints regarding the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) on the Election Commission of India’s cVigil app have been resolved.

This was stated by Kaithal Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Prashant Panwar.

“As per the directions of the ECI, timely resolution of residents’ complaints is being done through the cVigil app. Twenty-two complaints were registered on the app in the district, and all of them were promptly resolved,” said Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar.

The DC said anyone could submit a complaint or upload videos/photographs regarding the violation of the MCC on the app. He said for this, they had to download the application in their smartphone, and the official concerned had to ensure that the complaint was resolved within 100 minutes of its registration. The Deputy Commissioner further said they were providing the election-related information through a helpline number, 1950.

So far, 105 citizens had called on the toll-free number to get the information, the DC said, adding that through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, several activities were being conducted to encourage voters to use their voting right on May 25.

