22 head of cattle rescued, 2 held

Palwal, January 31
The police rescued 22 head of cattle being taken in a truck in a cruel manner.
A case under various Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act has been registered against two of the accused persons.
Stating that a rescue operation was carried out by a police team this morning near the KMP toll plaza in the district, a spokesperson of the police said cops intercepted a truck (RJ- 32-GC-2986) on the basis of the information that some persons were involved in smuggling of cattle and were due to arrive at the spot today. He said on checking, the police found 22 head of cattle loaded in the truck with no facility of fodder and water being taken towards Rajasthan. The accused were identified as Ashok Saini and Ayub, both hailing from Rajasthan. —
