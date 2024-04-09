22 held for cybercrime in a week

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 8

The local police arrested 22 accused in connection with nine cybercrime cases that were solved between March 29 and April 4.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the cybercell units of the Central, NIT and Ballabhgarh zones resolved several complaints and helped to get a refund to the tune of Rs 6,51,691 duped by criminals in online frauds. Additionally, an amount of Rs 1,95,664 has been seized and frozen in the bank accounts of suspects in this process.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vikas Rajpal, Rahul, Deepanshu from Delhi, Raja, Tanvir, Nitish from UP, Hitesh, Jaipal, Sandeep, Umesh, Ashish and Dharmender from MP, Ankur and Nitish from Kanpur in UP, Kunal hails from Gujarat but is residing in Gurugram, Khalid and Liyaqat from Khandawali village of Faridabad, Pushpender from Ballabhgarh, Ubhay Das, Narhari and Ganesh Chander from Odisha.

They have been arrested from various places during the investigation into complaints lodged here in the past few months.

He said the majority of the cases were related to cheating regarding employment and handsome returns on investment. Besides, many accused employed tactics like online tasks and games, small investment in a project, refund of lapsed insurance policies, quick loans, increasing credit card limits, free gifts, updating KYC, sending or receiving money, appointment in government sector and blackmailing on basis of obscene video calls made to the customers.

He said people should not pick up WhatsApp or video calls from unknown numbers and not share any OTP or bank details with anyone. He said they should not attend calls from numbers appearing suspicious or noted as spam callers.

Victims have been advised to report all cybercrimes immediately on 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in as it would help in freezing the bank accounts of cybercriminals and getting the money back, said the official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Faridabad