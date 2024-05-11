22 in electoral fray in Sonepat; symbols allotted

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 10

As many as 22 candidates are left in the electoral fray in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency.

Apart from this, the district administration finalised the voters list on Thursday and a total of 17.94 lakh voters would elect their Member of Parliament on May 25. District Electoral OfficerManoj Kumar said three candidates —- Santosh Malik of Fauji Janta Party and two Independent candidates Deepak and Dixit —- withdrew their nominations. Now, 22 candidates were left in thefray and symbols had been allotted to all the candidates, he said. He said symbol of ‘Chashma’ was given to INLD candidate Anoop Singh, ‘elephant’ to BSP candidate Umesh Kumar, ‘key’ to JJP candidate Bhupender Malik, ‘lotus’ to BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, ‘hath’ to Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari, Naresh Kashyap of AAP got ‘ship’, ‘battery torch’ to SUCI candidate Balbir Singh, ‘gas cylinder’ to Rakesh of Samta Party, ‘electricity pole’ to Rakesh Dhariwal of the Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party, Peoples Party of India (democratic) candidate Radheshyam got ‘school bag’ and the ‘batsman’ symbol to Sunil Kumar of Rashtriya Garib Dal.

