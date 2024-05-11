22 in electoral fray in Sonepat; symbols allotted

Sonepat, May 10
As many as 22 candidates are left in the electoral fray in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency.
Apart from this, the district administration finalised the voters list on Thursday and a total of 17.94 lakh voters would elect their Member of Parliament on May 25. District Electoral OfficerManoj Kumar said three candidates —- Santosh Malik of Fauji Janta Party and two Independent candidates Deepak and Dixit —- withdrew their nominations. Now, 22 candidates were left in thefray and symbols had been allotted to all the candidates, he said. He said symbol of ‘Chashma’ was given to INLD candidate Anoop Singh, ‘elephant’ to BSP candidate Umesh Kumar, ‘key’ to JJP candidate Bhupender Malik, ‘lotus’ to BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, ‘hath’ to Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari, Naresh Kashyap of AAP got ‘ship’, ‘battery torch’ to SUCI candidate Balbir Singh, ‘gas cylinder’ to Rakesh of Samta Party, ‘electricity pole’ to Rakesh Dhariwal of the Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party, Peoples Party of India (democratic) candidate Radheshyam got ‘school bag’ and the ‘batsman’ symbol to Sunil Kumar of Rashtriya Garib Dal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...