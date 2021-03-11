22 projects of 2 depts reviewed in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 27

The Haryana Government is implementing 35 schemes of treated waste water and micro-irrigation projects.

This was stated at the meeting held here today of Committee of Secretaries chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review the execution of 22 ongoing development projects worth over Rs 100 crore of two departments.

“Speeding up large projects is the utmost priority of the CM,” said Kaushal.

#sanjeev kaushal