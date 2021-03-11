1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

The platform in Tau Devi Lal Park on NH-44. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 9

Liwaspur village in Sonepat district was also a centre of the First Freedom Struggle in the area in 1857 in which 22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under a “kolhu”, a roller made of stone.

The leader of the youths was tied to a tree after nailing his palms and legs. He died after nearly three weeks.

Udmi Ram, nambardar of the village, was the unsung hero of the revolution. He, along with his wife Ratni Devi, was also tied to a peepal tree and nailed in both palms and legs, and left to starve to death.

The “kolhu”, a testimony to the cruelty of the British, has been kept on a platform in the Tau Devi Lal park on NH-44 for public display. The park’s maintenance is under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), but the platform on which this historic “kolhu” has been placed is in a state of utter neglect.

The tiles of the platform are broken and the signboard on which the history of the “kolhu” was written is lying on side and is badly rusted. There are no arrangements to highlight the historical value of this “kolhu”.

Lachman Singh, aged 96 and a descendant of martyr Udmi Ram, told The Tribune that their village had played a great role in the Freedom Movement in 1857. The colonial rulers destroyed the village three times, but it was again developed by its people, he said.

Our elders told us that Udmi Ram, along with other revolutionaries, fought the British rulers with spears, choppers and swords etc. He along with his accomplices had killed many Britishers in 1857.

After some days, the British army surrounded the village from all sides with tanks and demanded to produce three men, Udmi Ram Nambardar, Gulab and Sehaj Ram, he said.

Attar Singh, a 66-year-old resident, said Udmi Ram had called 22 youths from the village and killed the British army officials and others. But, Sita Ram, a resident of Rathdhana village had given information of Udmi Ram and other rebellions to the British and after that arrested them and took them away with them, he added.

The British tied Udmi Ram and his wife Ratni Devi with a peepal tree and nailed their hands and legs and was left them to die without food and water, he said. The cruelty of the British did not end there, they crushed the 22 youths to death by laying them on ground and crushed them to death with this “kolhu”, he added. Some of our villagers were hanged, while others were sent to “Kala Pani”, said Attar Singh.

The British rewarded traitor Sita Ram when they auctioned the entire 2700 bigha land of Liwaspur village in his favour for a paltry Rs 200 as lagan after the mutiny was over, Attar Singh added.

We have been fighting for the ownership of our own land for the past 165 years and many cases are still pending in courts, he said.

Memorial in a state of neglect

The “kolhu”, a testimony to the cruelty of the British, has been kept on a platform in the Tau Devi Lal Park on NH-44 for public display. The park’s maintenance is under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, but the platform on which this historic “kolhu” has been placed is in a state of utter neglect.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS shouldn’t have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Cities

View All

Pak drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation