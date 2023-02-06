22 villages with low sex ratio identified

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 5

The Karnal district has witnessed a dip in the sex ratio to 903 in 2022 from 907 in 2021. It was 909 in 2020.

Now, the Health Department has identified 22 villages with low sex ratio in the district and has chalked out a plan to improve it.

The identified villages are Peont, Gagsina, Nilokheri, Kutail, Choura, Uplana, Ballah, Balhera, Bibipur Jattan, Sagga, Sikri, Thari, Bhaini Khurd, Jani, Sangohi, Rahra, Amupur, Panori, Raipur Jattan, Kalheri and Gudha.

“We have identified 22 villages based on the study of the sex ratio. We will ensure the early registration of pregnancy so that we can know how many women are expecting in these villages. ASHA workers and ANMs have been instructed to register each and every pregnancy or action will be taken against them,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

Instructions had been given to monitor pregnant women who already had a girl child, he added.

Dr Sharma said last year, they conducted 13 successful raids to check the illegal sex determination and termination of pregnancy.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav is also reviewing the situation of the district every week. The DC has instructed the district task force to visit the villages with low sex ratio to determine the reasons. “It is our priority to improve the sex ratio in the district and we are making efforts for it. I have directed the health authorities to monitor ultrasound centres and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) centres,” he added.