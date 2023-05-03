221 auto-rickshaw drivers challaned in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 2
The traffic police have launched a drive against auto-rickshaws violating regulations regarding auto-rickshaw parking in the city. As many as 221 three-wheeler auto-rickshaws have been issued challans, and five of them have been impounded for not adhering to traffic rules.
According to a police official, an advisory had been issued three days ago, urging auto-rickshaw drivers to stop and park their vehicles only at designated stands, followed by a meeting with representatives of the auto-rickshaw union on April 19. However, with some drivers continuing to disregard the guidelines, the police have resorted to challaning them. Offenders have been fined a total of Rs 1.05 lakh for the violations so far.
