23 illegal denim dyeing units sealed within 2 days

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 31

With the sealing 12 illegal denim dyeing units at Pyau Manyari and Kundli on Monday, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed a total of 23 such units within two days. These units were reportedly discharging untreated effluents directly into the drain number 6 that leads to the Yamuna.

The team also disconnected electricity connections of these units from the main feeder and issued notices for closure, environmental compensation and prosecution.

Varun Gulati, an environmentalist in Delhi, had filed a complaint with the HSPCB against the illegal denim dyeing units operating at Pyau Manyari, Friends Colony at Nathupur, Jati Khurd, Jatola in the Kundli area and Ferozpur Bangar of the Kharkhoda area in August this year.

These illegal units were discharging untreated chemical effluents into the drain leading to the Yamuna, thus polluting the water body, Gulati alleged.

All these units were operating without any consent to operate (CTO) or consent to establishment (CTE) from the HSPCB and extracting huge quantities of water without obtaining permission from the Haryana Water Resource Authority (HWRA), Gulati alleged.

HSPCB Regional Officer Naveen Gulia said 23 denim dyeing units had been sealed in two days. These small units operated from residential areas of Kundli and Pyau Manyari, he added.