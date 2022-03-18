23 more villages to get 24-hour power supply

Chandigarh, March 17
Power Minister Ranjit Singh has said the trend of rural consumers towards the ‘Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon’ scheme is increasing with each passing day.
“Power corporations have given a Holi gift by including 23 more villages in the scheme. With this, round-the-clock power supply will be ensured in 5,592 villages.”
On January 26 this year, 82 new villages were included in the scheme, Ranjit added.
He said of these 23 villages, seven are of Sonepat, four each of Rohtak and Jhajjar, and eight villages of Panipat district. —
