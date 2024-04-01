23 purchase centres set up in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 31

Preparations for the wheat procurement are in full swing in Karnal district. As many as 23 procurement centres have been set up across the district to facilitate the farmers to bring their crop and ensure smooth procurement operations during the wheat harvesting season.

The procurement is scheduled to start from tomorrow and the district administration has geared up for that. Officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and procurement agencies have been asked to ensure all facilities for the farmers. Apart from it, they have been directed to ensure cleaning in the grain markets, availability of drinking water, electricity and proper staying arrangements for the farmers.

“I have conducted a meeting with the officials of procurement agencies and the HSAMB, and asked them to ensure all facilities at the purchasing centres,” said Akhil Pilani, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Karnal.

All weighing scales and moisture meters and other equipment should be functional. The CCTV cameras should also be functional, he added. “I have also asked them to ensure proper Internet service while issuing gate passes,” the ADC maintained.

With a target of procuring 8 lakh MT of wheat this season, the authorities are hopeful to surpass last year's procurement figure of 7.8 lakh MT.

Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner, has issued directives to all agencies concerned to streamline the procurement process at every centre. Emphasising the importance of hassle-free operations, he has instructed the procurement agencies for speedy lifting of the produce after the procurement. “After the procurement, the lifting of grain is a major part. Slow lifting can hamper the procurement, so our focus will also be on smooth lifting along with the procurement,” the DC said.

Provide facilities, officials told

The district administration has geared up for procurement

Officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and procurement agencies have been asked to ensure all facilities for farmers

Apart from it, they have been directed to ensure cleaning in the grain markets, availability of drinking water, electricity and proper staying arrangements for the farmers

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal