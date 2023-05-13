23% rise in power theft cases

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 12

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has detected 55,498 cases of power theft in all 11 power circles and imposed a fine of Rs 199 crore during the financial year. The intensified drive by the DHBVN this year has led to an increase in detection of power theft by 23% as compared to the previous financial year.

Taking action against power stealers, the nigam imposed a fine of Rs 199 crore, which is an increase of 27.57% as compared to the Rs 156 crore fine imposed during 2021-22. The recovery rate of penalty, too, had improved by 38% as nearly Rs 109 crore was recovered this year, whereas during 2021-22, about Rs 78 crore had been recovered.

Nigam officials informed that for the last two years, Palwal circle continued to be on the top in the detection of power theft cases. While this year, 10,130 cases were detected, the number was 8,189 last year.

However, the maximum penalty for power theft was imposed in Faridabad circle, where the nigam imposed a penalty of Rs 35 crore, of which Rs 21 crore was realised by the authorities.

In terms of recovery of penalty, Jind circle is on the top, with a recovery of about 88% of the penalty imposed in power theft cases, followed by Hisar (86%). Palwal circle, which had reported the highest number of power theft cases, is at the lowest in terms of recovery of penalty.

DHBVN managing director Amit Khatri said the nigam had intensified the drive against power theft, which had led to the detection of higher number of cases. The drive would continue, he added.

