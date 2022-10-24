23 sarpanches elected unopposed in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 23

Twentythree sarpanches and 2007 panches have been elected unopposed in the seven blocks under the four Assembly segments of Kaithal district.

Besides, 15 members of panchayat samitis have been elected unanimously in the district.

Polls for the zila parishads and panchayat samitis will be held on October 30 and for sarpanches and panches on November 2.

Out of these 23 sarpanches, a maximum of 16 have been elected unanimously in the Guhla constituency which comprises two blocks of the district — Guhla and Siwan.

Twelve villages of the Guhla block elected their sarpanches unopposed, while four villages of Siwan block have chosen their sarpanches unanimously, said the data of the district administration.

Two sarpanches, each of the Kaithal Assembly constituency, have been elected unopposed, while four sarpanches have been chosen unanimously by the residents of the Kalayat Assembly segment, two in the Kaithal Assembly segment and one in Pundri, said the data.

Ishwar Singh, MLA, Guhla, said it was a record that maximum villages had elected their sarpanches without any voting in his constituency.

“Sixteen have been elected unopposed, while for the remaining 94 posts of sarpanches, voting will be held. Electing sarpanches without voting is a good sign of brotherhood. It will help in the development of the villages,” said the MLA.

The MLA also said that five members of panchayat samitis had been elected unopposed in his constituency.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, said the state government would give an incentive of Rs 11 lakh to the village for electing the entire panchayat unanimously, while Rs 5 lakh for choosing each sarpanch and member zila parishad unopposed, and Rs 2 lakh for electing member panchayat samiti unanimously. Similarly, incentive money of Rs 50,000 will be given for electing panch unopposed.

#Kaithal