23-year-old woman ends life, one booked for abetment

Gurugram: An FIR of abetment to suicide was registered against a woman at the Sector 18 police station after a 23-year-old woman, Deepika, allegedly died by suicide in her rented room in Sukhrali. The victim had mentioned about the woman in the suicide note recovered from her room. As per the note, Nikita Rajput, who works with a credit card provider company in Ambience Mall, was responsible for her death. OC

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of offering son job

Gurugram: A Moradabad resident, Meghraj Singh, was allegedly duped of Rs 5 lakh by an employee of Maruti Suzuki Limited on the pretext of offering his son a job in the company. The victim reportedly paid him the amount and later discovered that the ID card and appointment letter the accused, Haji Mohammad Nazar, had sent for his son were fake. Nazar later refused to return Meghraj’s money. OC

Woman held with 848 gm marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Faridabad unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a drug smuggler from a slum near Fazilpur Dhani village. The team seized 848 gram of marijuana from her possession. She had allegedly been involved in drug smuggling since long. An FIR has been registered against her at the Badshahpur police station. OC

CM flying squad conducts raids at Saral Kendra

Karnal: A team of the CM flying squad on Thursday raided the Saral Kendra and checked the working of the employees. The officials found eight employees absent from duty. Sources said the team members checked the complete working of the office and reviewed the process of issuance of vehicle registration certificates and driver’s licences. Residents had raised the issue of slow speed of the server with the authorities concerned.

