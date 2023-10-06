 23-year-old woman ends life, one booked for abetment : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  23-year-old woman ends life, one booked for abetment
Tribune News Service

Gurugram: An FIR of abetment to suicide was registered against a woman at the Sector 18 police station after a 23-year-old woman, Deepika, allegedly died by suicide in her rented room in Sukhrali. The victim had mentioned about the woman in the suicide note recovered from her room. As per the note, Nikita Rajput, who works with a credit card provider company in Ambience Mall, was responsible for her death.

