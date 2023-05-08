230 bottles of cough syrup seized in Palwal, one held

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 7

The anti-narcotics cell of the local police seized 230 bottles of cough syrup from an individual and arrested him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

The suspect, identified as Hamid, a resident of Punhana town in Nuh district, was nabbed near Hodal town last night. He was carrying two bags containing 115 bottles each of chlorpheniramine maleate, codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine codeine. Hamid has been sent to three-day police custody.