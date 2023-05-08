230 bottles of cough syrup seized in Palwal, one held

Palwal, May 7
The anti-narcotics cell of the local police seized 230 bottles of cough syrup from an individual and arrested him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
The suspect, identified as Hamid, a resident of Punhana town in Nuh district, was nabbed near Hodal town last night. He was carrying two bags containing 115 bottles each of chlorpheniramine maleate, codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine codeine. Hamid has been sent to three-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down