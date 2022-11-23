238 PM Shri schools to be opened in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today said 238 PM Shri schools would be opened in all blocks of the state.

There is a provision to open two such schools in each block with the cooperation of the Central Government.

Besides this, around Rs 1 crore will be provided by the government for the renovation of each school.

The Education Minister said the state government would appoint excellent teachers in these schools. Besides imparting quality education, cultural and physical activities would also be organised in these schools.

The Central Government has set a special criterion for the selection of schools. The work of selection of schools meeting the criterion has started. For these, a committee would be constituted at the district level, which would be reviewed by the committee constituted at the state level, he added.