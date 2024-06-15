24-fold hike in plaints at Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 14

The Samadhan Shivir being organised to redress the grievances of residents has recorded a marked increase in the number of complaints.

A 24-fold increase has been registered in the number of complaints received at the shivir in Rohtak within the first five days.

The Samadhan Shivir started on June 10. Only five complaints were received on the opening day.

The number of complaints saw a giant leap on the second day, with 65 complainants at the shivir. Then, 94 complaints were received on the third day and 104 on the fourth day. As many as 121 complaints were received today, on Day 5.

“The underlying idea behind the exercise is to provide relief to the residents by getting their grievances redressed as quickly as possible,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Singh, Zila Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Mahesh Kumar and local Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Kumar heard the complaints of the residents at the conference hall in the Mini-Secretariat on Friday.

The complaints were marked to the officers concerned of different government departments.

ADC Vaishali Singh directed the officers of all departments present on the occasion to ensure prompt disposal of the complaints.

“Efforts are being made to dispose of the complaints received during the day by the same evening to provide relief to the residents,” said the ADC. The complaints related to property IDs, family IDs, land registration, issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) from local bodies, passing of maps by the municipal bodies, different pension schemes of the Social Welfare Department, ration cards and public distribution system (PDS), criminal cases and grievances pertaining to the supply of drinking and irrigation water and electricity are mainly received at the camps, she added.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajpal Chahal, District Revenue Officer Kanab Lakra and officers of the other government departments were present.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started holding special camps for the correction of mistakes in the family IDs (parivar pehchan patras) of the residents at the level of wards and villages with effect from today.

The ADC appealed to the residents to visit these camps being organised at their doorstep and get the mistakes in their family IDs corrected. The camps will be held till June 22. “Special teams have been constituted to rectify the errors in the family IDs at the camps being organised at the local wards and villages from June 14 to 22,” she stated.

