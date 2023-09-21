24 more suspects under lens in Nasir-Junaid case

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 20

After interrogation of Monu Manesar in the Nasir-Junaid murder case and analysis of his social media accounts, the involvement of 24 more suspects in the incident has come to light.

They were not named in the initial FIR or chargesheet, but were “in loop” about the murder. After the analysis of chats in WhatsApp groups, the Deeg police found that they even had details of vehicles and pictures of Nasir and Junaid, shared after their abduction. Nasir (25) and Junaid (35), both residents of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan’s Deeg district, were allegedly murdered by cow vigilantes owing allegiance to the Bajrang Dal in Haryana. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle near Loharu town in Bhiwani district in February this year.

“After correlating revelations by three accused arrested earlier and Manesar, 24 new names have come up. These persons seem to have been involved in different stages and will soon be asked to join the investigation. We cannot reveal their names as they might flee,” said a senior police official. The Rajasthan Police have so far arrested four accused.

They are Monu Manesar, Narendra alias Monu Rana, Rinku Saini and Monu alias Gogi. The police had in May filed a 3,500-page chargesheet in the Sessions Court naming 30 accused. The investigating officer has to file a report against all the accused in a Kaman court, Deeg district, on October 24. Meanwhile, lawyers of Manesar have moved his bail application in a Kaman court.

