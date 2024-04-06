24-year-old beaten to death, three booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives on Holi in the Kherki Daula area.

According to the police, Padma of Tantoti village in Kekri district of Rajasthan filed a complaint at the Sarana police station in Kekri district that her husband Sonu Bagaria was beaten to death by their relatives near Rampura village, which come under the Kherki Daula police station.

“I had been living with my husband and children in a tent near Rampura village for the last two months. On the occasion of Holi, our relatives — Pradhan, Ramkishan, and Teenu, alias Siyaram — come to our tent and had dinner with us. They had consumed alcohol with my husband. Thereafter, a brawl broke out between my husband and relatives over some issue. They thrashed my husband, leaving him injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to our native place in a car,” said Padma in her complaint to the police.

The Rajasthan Police registered a zero FIR at the Sarana police station and forwarded it to the Gurugram police. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

The police said they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

