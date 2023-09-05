24-year-old gangraped in Faridabad, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 4

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two friends of an auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused and are conducting raids to nab the auto driver.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sanoj, Vishnu and Virender, the driver. The incident took place at 10 pm near Town Park when the woman took an auto to reach her rented house. Within minutes, two men boarded the auto.

The driver drove his auto in the wrong direction and his friends held the woman hostage. She was taken to a deserted location in the BPTP area and raped by two men. The woman somehow managed to free from their clutches and raised an alarm after reaching the main road. A passer-by helped her and took her to the police station.

“We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab the auto driver. The auto driver will be arrested soon,” said Sube Singh, police spokesperson said.

